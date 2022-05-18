Butch Alan Bora, of Manton, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 with family by his side. He was 37.
Butch was born on September 16, 1984 to James and Cathy (Melnyk) Bora in Warren, Michigan. He was a graduate of Centerline High School. Butch spent his career working along with brother doing carpentry work. He entered into marriage with the former Michelle Bowen. In his spare time, he could almost always be found riding his motorcycle. He cherished the time spent with his family and will be remembered for having a kind and loving heart.
Butch is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Bora; children, Ashton Johnigan, Lilli Johnigan, Zander Johnigan and Carly Bora; sister, Stella Bora; brothers, Beau Bora and Nick Nowlin; special aunts, Carol Hurst and Nett (Dan) Gretz; his biker brothers; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Cathy Bora.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
