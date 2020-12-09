Byron L. Barney Maynard age 77 of McBain passed away at Munson Healthcare Cadillac on Dec. 7, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1943 at Pontiac to Leslie and Margaret (Montreal) Maynard. He married Donna Mae Landers on Dec. 12, 1964 at Elk Rapids.
Barney was a member of the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church. He worked as a mechanic for the Missaukee County Road Commission for 26 years. He had previously worked for Ellen's Equipment and Jerry Taylor's Service Station both located in McBain. He was fond of automobiles, motorcycles, snowmobiles and anything with an engine. He enjoyed working with tools and had at least three of each one. He graduated from the Marion High School and had taken a course in diesel repair. Barney and Donna were avid sports fans and never missed many of the McBain High School sports events.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Mae Maynard of McBain, two children, James Maynard of Cadillac and Dawn (Rick) Garma of West Branch. He has nine grandchildren. Jamie (Jimmie) Kirmes of Holland, Brandon (Meaghan) Maynard of Sault Ste. Marie, David Maynard and Kaylynn Maynard of Big Rapids, Derek Garma, Conner Garma, Bailey Marie Garma and Ashlynn Kate Garma all of West Branch. There are also 4 great grand daughters with a fifth due in March. One brother, William Maynard of Manton and in-laws, Darlene Maynard of McBain and Wilfred Landers of Florida. There are many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by, his parents, stepmother, Crystal Fredricks Maynard, 2 brothers, Irving Maynard and LaRay Maynard and four in-laws.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 11:00 A.M. at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com The Church request that masks be worn and proper distancing is carried out.
