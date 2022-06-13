Cornelia "Jeanne" VanderMolen, formerly of Cadillac, passed away at home in Battle Creek on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was 93.
She was born on September 7, 1928, in Manton, Michigan to Bert and Christine (Grashuis) VanderJagt. She graduated from Delton Kellogg High School in 1946. Jeanne worked for a law office as a secretary, and an insurance company as well. She served as the secretary for the Wexford County Veterans Trust Fund for 13 years. Jeanne was a member of the Eastern Star, Cadillac Country Club (50 Years), and the First Congregational Church.
Jeanne enjoyed, golfing, knitting, quilting, snowmobiling, playing bridge and the piano, square dancing, and the Footliters Theater. You could often find her playing cribbage with her grandchildren when they would visit. She will be remembered for her kind and charitable nature. She loved much, and was much loved.
Jeanne is survived by her loving children; Daniel (Paula) Crandell, Richard (Maureen) Crandell, and Thomas Crandell; daughter-in-law, Linda Crandell, her sister, Joan (VanderJagt) Blystone and a brother, Dean (Darlene) VanderJagt; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William James VanderMolen; a brother, Henry VanderJagt; and her first husband, Richard W. Crandell, and her oldest son Jack Crandell.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the First Congregational Church in her name.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
