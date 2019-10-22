OKEMOS — C. Kim Emery of Okemos, Michigan, age 65, our loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on October 17, 2019.
He was born March 16, 1954 in Cadillac, Michigan. He grew up in a small town called Falmouth. He would return to the area to hunt, fish, visit his parents, and flip houses on a regular basis for his entire life. He went to CMU and later MSU where he graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Zoology and met his wife of 42 years. Kim traveled the world with his wife and friends, having visited over 45 countries. He was a salesman in the commercial roofing business for many years and with several companies, and was currently the owner of Commercial Roofing Systems.
Kim would often take fishing trips to Canada in the summer with his son, son-in-law and other friends. These were trips he always looked forward to. He had a love of water period, just sitting and watching the Clam River or the sunset with family at Gun Lake were his favorite ways to relax. Or spending hours freezing in a deer blind near his daughter and friends. He also enjoyed watching MSU basketball and football games.
He was unapologetic about his beliefs as well as generous. Kim never met someone who he didn’t approach as a friend first. He spoke out to strangers in public, usually to share a joke of some kind that context clues told him they would appreciate. Anytime he saw anyone in military uniform at a restaurant — he secretly paid for their meal.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Janet E. Emery; daughter, Megan Ashleigh (Garrett) Albro; son, Alexander Kyle (Katie) Emery; three grandchildren, Evelyn Albro, Tys Albro and Colin Emery; sister, Karol (Stan) Keen; and many other family members and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Errol E. Emery Sr.; and brother, Errol E. Emery Jr.
The celebration of Kim’s life will take place with a visitation on Wednesday, October 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tiffany Funeral Home at 3232 West Saginaw Hwy in Lansing, Michigan. Additional visitation will be at River Terrace Church, 1509 River Terrace Drive, in East Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday October 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. with memorial service to follow.
Please make memorial contributions in honor of Kim to the American Red Cross, or donate your blood or plasma as generous blood donors have kept him with us for the last five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.