MARION — Calvin James "CJ" Schwab of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Marion. He was 29.
CJ was born in Cadillac, Michigan, on May 18, 1990. He was a graduate of Houghton Lake High School class of 2008. He served in the National Guard for a year following high school. CJ was known by his family and friends as an artist, he especially enjoyed creating tattoos and drawings. He loved spending time with his family and was a proud father.
CJ is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne "Nikki" Schwab of Marion; children, Akeelah, Domador "DJ", Anastasia and Nathan; his parents, Wendell and Tonia Schwab; siblings, Amy Hayes of Marion, Daniel "Boon" Schwab of Merritt, Michael Schwab of Marion, Travis Adams of Traverse City, Shae Schwab of Missouri, Damon Schwab of Missouri and Shannon Gilzene of Manton; several aunts and uncles, many nieces and nephews; many other loving family members, friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by brother, Nathan William Schwab; and a grandfather, Ralph Farley.
A visitation gathering will be conducted on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home toward CJ's funeral expenses.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
