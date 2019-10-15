MARION — Calvin "CJ" Schwab, resident of Marion, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was 29.
Arrangements for services are pending and the family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
