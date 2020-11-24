Camille (VanDerVeen) Herweyer of Rockford, Michigan, passed away at Rest Haven Home in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1929 to Rev. William and Margaret VanDerVeen. She married Princeton (Bud) Herweyer on June 28, 1947 at the McBain Baptist Church where her father was pastor. Her husband preceded her in death in May of 2004.
She poured her energy into being a wife, mother, and a gifted musician. She shared her God-given talent's in piano and organ in various churches in both Michigan and Florida, and until recently, in the various rest homes where she spent the last few years. She now enjoys being in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ and the renewed fellowship of her husband, family, and many friends who had also placed their faith in Christ's provision for eternal life.
She is survived by her children; Sharon (Harlan) Reyers of Spring Lake, Karen (the late Gordon) Jenema of McBain, and Darrel (Barbara) Herweyer of Rockford, grandchildren; Tim (Sandy) Jenema of McBain, Lynn (Ernie) Wagner of Grayling, Leigh Ann (Bill) Sikkema of Marion, Derek (Mylee) Jenema of Byron Center, Amy (Matt) Nichols of Rockford, Darren (Jill) Herweyer of Ada. She was blessed with numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister; Debbie (VanDerVeen) Weisemann of Brandon, Florida, a brother; Robert VanDerVeen of Chicago, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents; Rev. William and Margaret VanDerVeen, husband; Princeton (Bud) Herweyer, brother; William (Billy) VanDerVeen, and son-in-law; Gordon Jenema. There will be no services planned at this time. Arrangements were made by Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, MI. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
