We lost Carl Andrew Johnson (April 23rd, 1963-February 25th, 2021) as he continued cancer treatment in Tucson, AZ. After more than three years of surviving leukemia, he entered hospice care, was made comfortable, and passed peacefully.
Carl was adamant about living life to the fullest and chose all-or-nothing treatment options until the end. Carl was a big character, engaging and charismatic— the manager, the coach, and the captain of fun.
Ever-proud of his family, friends, teams, his hometown, Cadillac, and his country, Carl's network extended nationwide and to Germany as a sales manager and corporate chef for Leon's Sausage and Rose Packing, both based out of Chicago, IL. A natural connector of people and joy, Carl was a "hoarder"- of objects, but really of loving people and happy memories.
Carl is survived by his father and hero, Donald; his sisters Karen, Kelly, and Yuki; his beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and countless family, friends, and players who saw him as their brother, uncle, mentor, coach, godfather, or support person.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Beverly, his brother, Steve, and several dear friends and cousins.
Carl's family is so grateful to his extensive network of caretakers and supporters, especially for their collective care of Carl as he lived on his terms up to the very end.
He will be greatly missed as we carry on Carl's optimism and love of life.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac High School Athletic Department or Pine River High School Athletic Department. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
