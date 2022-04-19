Carl Arthur "Art" Phillips of Cadillac fought a courageous two year battle with cancer and passed away on, Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was 60. Art was born September 18, 1961.
Art graduated from Manton High School in 1979. He retired from the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer after 20 years. During his time in the service he served as a cryptologist in Desert Storm and met several presidents. His charity of choice while in the Navy was Special Olympics; he was the games chairman for the four counties of the Florida panhandle section. After retiring from the Navy, Art began a 17 year long career with Northern Staffing in Cadillac; where he was currently employed. He was the risk manager and took great pride in helping employ many people.
He was a Detroit Tigers and Lions and University of Michigan sports fan. Art was a member of the Cadillac Dart League for over 15 years. He loved traveling and taking cruises with his wife Tina. Art also enjoyed a good glass of scotch and a good cigar. Above all else Art loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On December 31, 1988 in Pensacola, Florida he married Tina Caroline Roland and she survives him along with children: John (Mandi) Phillips, Bethany (Steven) Odette all of Cadillac, Christopher James (Adelina) Phillips of Portugal, Steven (Kimberly) Phillips and Brittany (Joshua) Gray all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Edith Phillips, Owen and Zoey Odette, Martha Phillips, Roland and Lee Arthur Philips, McKenzie and Peyton Gray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Edith (Cook) Larson; son, Randy Phillips; sister, Christine Moylen and Mary Aldrich.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Clam Lake Township Hall with a luncheon to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
