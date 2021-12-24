Dennis Lee Shaw
Memoriams

Carl David Wier, 91, died December 18, 2021, at his home in Rockford, MI.

Mr. Wier was born November 23, 1930, to Gerald Wier and Ruth Alice (Rosen) Wier Anderson in Muskegon MI. He graduated from Tustin High School in Tustin, MI.

Mr. Wier served three years in the United States Army, during the Korean War as a Sergeant First Class.

He worked many years for the Michigan Department of Transportation in testing and research.

Mr. Wier is survived by his wife, Karin Ann Nelson Wier; four children: John (Deb), Carl (Ann), Josephine, Nina (Doug); six grandchildren: Aaron, Anna Marie, Andrea, Angela, Andrew, Alexander; and 10 great-grandchildren.  

Mr. Wier was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Sparta, MI.

At his request, no service will be held.

