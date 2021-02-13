Carl Dean Chandler of Harrietta passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 79.
Carl was born July 25, 1941 in Cadillac to Luther Frank and Ida May (Purdy) Chandler and they preceded him in death. Carl graduated from Mesick High School and went onto serve in the United States Army. Carl worked at CMI in Cadillac for many years before moving to Florida for a few years where he worked in concrete construction. He moved back to Michigan and worked in logging before fully retiring.
He enjoyed tinkering on old cars in his garage, fishing and farming.
Carl is survived four children: Dean (Cindy) Chandler of Harrietta and Carlene (Kevin) Northon of Mount Pleasant, Yvonne (Mark) Russell of Farwell, and James VanderMey of Mount Pleasant; ten grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Richard, Rodney, Virginia, Mary and Shirley.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Chandler Residence in Harrietta. Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township in the spring. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
