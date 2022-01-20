Carl Eugene Johnson of Cadillac passed away peacefully, January 18, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 72.
Carl was born September 15, 1949 in Reed City, Michigan. He earned his Associates degree and graduated with honors from Heald College in California.
He proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam and was an injured combat veteran. Carl served with A Battery, 7th BN, 8th Artillery, honoraby discharged.
Carl owned and operated J & S Hardware for many years in Cadillac. He also worked at Lowe's and Ace Hardware. Carl had the mind of an engineer. He could look at plans for any project and make it better and more creative. He was able to master any welding, construction or mechanical project. Carl enjoyed going to craft shows around Northern Michigan with his wife Nancy in their Golden years.
On August 25, 2001 in Edmonton, Alberta he married Nancy T. Burbridge and she survives him along with children: Leslie Comstock of Grand Rapids, Dr. Jeremiah (Kimberly) Johnson of Knoxville, Tennessee, Sandra Whatley of Phoenix, Arizona, Michelle (Stephanie) Thomas of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, Adam Janes, Ashley Janes both of Edmonton, Alberta; grandchildren: Kara Comstock, Bailey and Madison Platschorre, Gabriel and Kathleen Johnson, Justin and Robbie Leiffers, Daya, Jimmy, Zachary Whatley, Ryan Parker, Clark Cain; great-grandchildren, Xander and Connor Burgess; siblings: Kenneth Johnson, Emma (Terry) Shively, Theresa Wilkerson, August Ohman, Kay Mason and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl Johnson and Verna Foor; siblings: James Johnson and Charlotte Schultz.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Community of Christ Church, 846 Wheeler St., Cadillac. Internment will take place at a later date. Reception following service will be at the Hampton Inn, 1650 S. Mitchell St, Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Veterans Serving Veterans (please send checks to VSV P.O. Box 634 Cadillac MI 49601. In memo please state: Carl Johnson). An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
