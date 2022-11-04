Carl G. Phinney Jr., of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 81.
Carl was born on October 27, 1941 to Carl and Florence (Legg) Phinney Sr. in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He answered the call of duty, serving in the United States Army, where he received an Artillery badge and was a qualified marksman with a service rifle and a M1 carbine. Carl achieved his Bachelor's degree in Education from Western Michigan University. He dedicated his life and career to special education and serving as an activist in any way he could. He had a passion for kids with emotional traumas and minorities. Carl was actively involved in numerous charities and organizations, including the Special Olympics, local animal shelters, the local D.A.V. He was also highly trained in crisis management through the American Red Cross. In his spare time, he could often be found reading, especially historical novels.
His furry companions Zack and Friday, along with his cats, meant the world to him, and they could often be found on countless walks around town. He cherished the friends he made throughout his life, and they became more like family to him. Carl looked forward to the holidays, when he could get the quirkiest or goofiest gifts to give each of his friends and put a smile on their face. Carl looked forward to the nights he would go play cards at the local clubs with his friends, where he made many lasting memories. He will be remembered for doing his part to contribute to society.
He is survived by his loving sister, Ruth (Glenn) Caron of Allegan; nephews, Jon Newman and Joseph Newman; special friends, Tara Horton, Heather Brannam, Sallie Thomas, Brandon Horton, and Steve and Lisa Hamilton; and many other friends made along the way, especially at euchre night.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Florence Phinney Sr.; siblings, Ann Phinney Struber, Carol Gay Olds, and Tom Phinney.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation held one hour prior. After the service, dinner will be held at the Truck Stop, 902 W. 13th Street, Cadillac, MI 49601 with a Euchre tournament to follow.
Flowers can be sent to the funeral home and memorial contributions may be directed to the Missaukee Humane Society, Veterans Serving Veterans, or the local D.A.V.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.