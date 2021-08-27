Carl J. "Gus" Gustafson went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was 96 years old.
He was born May 15, 1925 in LeRoy to Carl and Edna (Olson) Gustafson and served in the United States Army during World War II. He loved to spend time with friends and family. He enjoyed art, music, and fishing.
He is survived by his children: Pat (Hans) Doctor, Steve (Sandy) Gustafson, and Debra Gustafson; grandchildren: Kelly (John Lucassian) Lyons, Angie (Eric) Gebhard, Chris Gustafson, and Amelia Gustafson Bronfman; great grandchildren: Greta Lyons, Ani and Armen Lucassian, Josh, Alex, Jacob, Emily Grebhard, and Steven Gustafson; sisters-in-law Gwen Erickson, Natalie Gustafson, and Ellen Sandy; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will take place at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Burial will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery in LeRoy. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
