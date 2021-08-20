Carl James Genzink of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was 62.
Carl was born November 12, 1958 in Holland, Michigan to James and Gladys Jean (Strabbing) Genzink and they preceded him in passing.
He worked as a realtor for many years before working at Piranha Hose in Cadillac. Carl enjoyed golf, day trading and football. He especially enjoyed family get togethers, playing cards and games with family and friends. Carl attended Faith Baptist Church in Cadillac.
Carl is survived by his wife, Cruciann of Cadillac; children: Joe Eisele, Lisa Holmes, Angie (Rob) Tuck, Ashley (Rich) Herweyer, Cole (Shellie) Strange; grandchildren: Joseph and Caitlynn Eisele, Addison Martin, Chelsea Slocum, Ava and Noah Helsel, Logan and Riley Tuck, Jackson and Lucas Herweyer and Weston Strange; siblings: Gail (Randy) Pugh, Marcia Genzink and Jeff (Beth) Genzink.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Jayson Godsey officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
