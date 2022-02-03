Carl Lee Bode
Memoriams

Carl Lee Bode, age 77, of Caledonia, went to be with his Father in heaven on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Carl loved his family and enjoyed the great outdoors, working with his hands, and helping others through farming, construction-excavating, hunting, and vacationing with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John G. and Mina Bode; and granddaughter, Jessica Phelps.

Carl will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Hazel; children, Julia (David) Barnard, Kimberly (Todd) VanHaitsma, Pamela Trowbridge, Curtis (Christina) Bode, Craig Bode, Mindy Bode; grandchildren, Joshua (Nicole) Phelps, Rachel Phelps; Kate, Adam and Anna VanHaitsma; Carleigh and Cayla Trowbridge; Maria, Connor (Sarah), Isaac (Mollie), and LeeAnn Bode; great-grandson, Harley Phelps; sister and brothers, Marjorie (Frederick) Vedders, Gordon (Willie) Bode, Donald (Sandy) Bode, Marvin (Donna) Bode, Tim Bode; many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Caledonia Christian Reformed Church, 9957 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, where the funeral service will begin at noon. Rev. R. Scott Greenway and Rev. Merle Buwalda will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Northern Michigan Christian High School, McBain, MI.

Cadillac News

Tags

