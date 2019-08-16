MARION — Carl Raymond, of Marion, died accidently Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Highland Township, Osceola County working in the woods. He was 91.
Carl was born on July 16, 1928, northeast of Marion to Clifford A. and Louella (Rennells) Raymond. He graduated from Marion High School in 1946, and later married his high school sweetheart, Pauline Huggins on August 23, 1947. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2012.
Carl was heavily involved with the auto industry as a well known mechanic working for Weidner Motor’s in Cadillac for 21 years. Later he built his own Ford Dealership in Lake City. In 1986 he joined his two sons Dean and Craig for 33 years in Marion as Dean’s Auto and Truck. Carl and Pauline enjoyed the family times, their lifetime classmates; Carl and Loreene Reber, Carl and Fay Patterson, and sister Arlene and Dick Swiler. Whether it was riding motorcycle, snowmobiling, camping or the cottage at the lake, they enjoyed a fulfilling life. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his; children; Paula (Raymond) Scott, Dean (Oleda) Raymond, Mary (Ron) Gibbs, and Craig L Raymond all of Marion; grandchildren, Arend (Roxanne) Scott of Eaton Rapids, Aric (Robin) Scott of Marion, Deanna (Greg) Salisbury of Marion, Karla (Andrew) Blackmer of Kingsley, Ryan (Jennifer) Raymond of Marion, Theresa (Chuck) Decator of McBain, and Tennille (Michael) Heuker of McBain; 18 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren, siblings; Arlene Swiler of Marion Bruce (Sharon) Raymond of Tustin, and Dale (Linda) Raymond of Marion, in-laws; Paul Huggins of Lansing;, and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law; Frank and Bertha Huggins, dad, Daniel Raymond; great-granddaughter, Emma Blackmer; in-laws, Robert (Mildred) McCrimmon, Clifford ( Jane Gray)(Hazel) Raymond, Richard Swiler, and Rella Raymond, Darlene Huggins, and infant brother in-law, Raymond Buster Huggins.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Marion United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Mort officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in Highland Number 1 Cemetery in Highland Township formerly part of the family farm. A luncheon will follow the services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family towards the purchase of a memorial bench to be placed at the Mill Pond at Marion.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.Thoughts and prayers can be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
