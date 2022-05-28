Carl William Saul, age 76 of Tucson, Arizona passed away on April 12, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on August 6, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mesick Community Center. A small graveside service will be held at the Mesick-Sherman cemetery at noon. We invite family and friends to come and share their memories or share a story.
Carl was born May 27, 1945 and is a 1963 Mesick High School graduate. He grew up in northern Michigan and began a career of over the road trucking that he did for over 35 years before retiring and moving to sunny Arizona. He loved his life on the road and would always come home with a new joke, to share or a good story. You could always count on him for a one-liner to make you laugh and to have a cup of coffee or two. Carl also loved his life in Arizona, where Karaoke became a favorite pass time. He made a lot of friends and even when he sang, he loved to tell a story.
He married Patti (Cooper) Saul in July 1988. They would've been married for 34 years in July.
He is survived by his wife Patti; a son, Doug (Ann) Saul; a daughter, Jackie (Jim) Kern all from Mesick and two step daughters Cheryl Vandermeer, of Arizona and Jodie (Brian) Theis of Detroit. One brother Robert (Maria) Saul of Mesick, two sisters Marlene (Ed) Bradley of Grand Rapids, Betty (Mitchell) Suthard of Denton, Texas. He also had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, the seventh great-grandchild due in June.
He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Leta Saul, also cherished family members, Carol Saul, Isaiah Saul and Frank Hermatz Jr.
In lieu of flowers we just ask you uplift our family in your prayers. We are so thankful for all the years we had together. We were very blessed.
