Carl Thomas Morton passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022.
He was born March 23, 1934, to Carl E and Margaret (Weslounski) Morton in Cadillac, Michigan. He graduated from McBain High School class of 1952 and continued his education at Michigan State University earning a Master's degree in Agricultural Engineering. On August 31, 1957, Carl married his high school sweetheart Mary Hiller.
Upon graduation Carl began his career with Ford Motor Company in Detroit but soon the couple moved to the Lansing area and made their home in Eagle, Michigan. Carl proudly owned Morton Ford Tractor in Lansing for many years. In addition, he became involved in the power industry, serving as Chairman of the board of both HomeWorks Tri County and Wolverine Power electric Cooperatives.
Carl had many hobbies over the years including shooting, golf, hunting, fishing and being a beekeeper. He especially enjoyed spending time at his property in McBain.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, and his brother Richard Morton. He is survived by his daughters Sherri (Thomas) Behrendt and Carla (Colt) Payne. Grandchildren, Allison (Jonathan) Stelter and Joseph (Leah) McDonald. Great grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Stelter and Maggie, Vada, and Henry McDonald.
The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 pm on November 2nd at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with a Rosary at 6:45 pm.
Funeral services will be held on November 3rd, 2022 at 11:00 am (visitation starting at 10:00 am) at St Stephens Catholic Church, 506 Union St, Lake City, Michigan. A luncheon will follow at the Lake City Eagles, 4154 W. Houghton Lake Rd, Lake City, Michigan. Carl's final resting place will be in the Mount View Cemetery in McBain. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
