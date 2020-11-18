Carl W. Derby, age 94 of Cadillac passed away Monday morning, November 16, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. His grin and sense of humor will be missed in their hallways.
His wife of 68 years, Virginia, preceded him in death in 2015.
Carl is survived by his sons: Mark (Barbara) Derby and Matthew (Linda) Derby; he was very proud of his grandsons: Scott (Angie), Paul, Peter (Mandy) and Sean (Alissa) Derby and his grand-daughter, Kristen Derby. He loved pictures and stories of his great-grand-children: Caitlin, Matthew, Patrick and Sean's little Mo.
No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac or to the Adult Literacy Council of Friends of Library. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.