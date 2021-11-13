Carlin J Belville, age 86 of Leroy, passed away Wednesday November 10, 2021 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.
He was born July 17th, 1935 in Leroy, MI to Sidney and Mabel (Carlow) Belville. He was very active in boy scouts and loved to trap, hunt and fish. He was Senior Project Engineer for Buick's Powertrain Division in Flint and Warren, MI until his retirement in 1985. He was a ham radio operator, call sign WR8J. He always had a project going and loved to work with his hands, building new antennas for his radio and landscaping.
He came to know Jesus Christ as his savior at age 10 and reaffirmed his faith in 1963. He loved to talk about Jesus and salvation and was anxious that all his extended family and anyone he met should also know Jesus.
He was predeceased by his younger brother Willis and older sister Marilyn Irish. He spoke with older brother Donald regularly especially during football season.
He is survived by wife Nancy Ann (Graves), they almost made it to their 66th anniversary; daughters Kathy Ann Belville, Debra Kay Brewer; sons Alan J and his wife Chontae Marguerite (Mattison), David Mark and his wife Heide Lou (Schwab), and Daniel Ray and his wife Maria Anne (Gilbert). He and Nancy have 16 lovely grandchildren and 29 adorable great grandchildren.
Memorial services are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.