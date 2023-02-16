Carlyle "Nick" Nicholas, age 77 of Fremont and formerly of Cadillac, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023. He was born on June 17, 1945 in Cadillac, Michigan to LaVerne and Bernice (Garn) Nicholas. Nick went to Spring Arbor College, where he met his wife to be, Sharon Chiapetta. He graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor's Degree, and he and Sharon were married on August 16, 1969. Nick then served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He spent many years in construction which included many building projects, the biggest of which he designed and helped build, the Rollins Christian Fellowship Family Center in Manton, Michigan. Nick also managed Garn Glass in Cadillac, and he worked for UPS and Yellow Freight, where he retired from in 2008. He also loved to follow the many activities of his grandchildren. He showed his love for God by helping many people, and he loved to study and teach scripture. Nick was a member of Inspire Church in Fremont. He is survived by his wife, Sharon of Fremont; 2 children: Steve (Mychelle) Nicholas of Fremont, Christy (John) McSorley of Grand Rapids; 3 grandchildren: Austin Nicholas, Cameron Nicholas, & Kaitlyn Nicholas. Nick is also survived by his brother, Cliff (Carolyn) Nicholas of Cadillac; sister, Vonnie (Bruce) Denton of Tustin; sister-in-law, Cindy Chiapetta of Odessa, Florida; and by many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laverne and Bernice Nicholas; by his sister and her husband, Shirley and Bud Buhro; and by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dominic and Sophia Chiapetta. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Inspire Church in Fremont, 918 Garden Ave, Fremont, MI. 49412 with Military Honors and a luncheon immediately following the service at church. Livestream is available through the Inspire Church Facebook Page (facebook.com/liveinspired.church). Visitation will also be at the church from 10-11 AM on Saturday morning, and interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fremont following the luncheon. Suggested Memorial: Inspire Church in Fremont. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.
