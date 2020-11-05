Carol Ann Babcock of Manton, went to be with the Lord, at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 74. She was born to Sherman and Marie (Ferguson) Cain on Feb. 8, 1946 in Cadillac. She was married to Gary Babcock on May 18, 2002. Carol graduated from Manton High School, and lived her whole life in this Community. Carol was very active in early years at Rolling Church in Manton and later at First Baptist Church of Cadillac. As a young single mom, she worked three jobs to support her family. Carol retired from Avon Automotive after 35 years of service. She then became a licensed insurance agent until her health forced her to retire permanently. Carol loved meeting new people, visiting her kinfolk in West Virginia, playing games with family and friends, and rides in the country. Most of all, Carol treasured her faith in God. Besides her husband Gary, carol is survived by her mother-in-law Frances Babcock of Cadillac, brother Courtney of Chicago, sister-in-law Nancy Vongphasouk of Cadillac, daughter Cindi of Mesick, son Joe (Ann) Mongar of Manton, step son Christopher Babcock of Suisun City, California, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, and numerous brother and sisters-in-law. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place at a later date. Burial will take place at Clam Lake Cemetery. Funeral services are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home and thoughts and prayer can be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
