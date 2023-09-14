Carol Ann Hunt, age 86 of Merritt, passed away September 12, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain.
Carol was born January 13, 1937 in Cadillac to John and Ruby (Dolley) Ensing.
She grew up in Lake City and graduated from Lake City High School in 1955. Carol was a veteran of the US Army. She was united in marriage August 14, 1966 in Lake City to Walter L. Hunt Jr.
Carol enjoyed sewing and created many beautiful quilts which are cherished by family members. Her love for gardening is evident in her yard and her delicious baked goods were enjoyed by the community. Carol loved the time spent with her family and friends.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was actively involved as a member of the Merritt Butterfield United Methodist Church.
Carol is survived by her husband, Walter Jr., and her children: Sally Jo Frey, Carl J. (Karen) Hunt, Arthur J. (Amy) Hunt and Heather (Eli) John, eighteen grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Lewis Ensing and Don Ensing and a sister, Mary (Virgil) Wilson.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Merritt Butterfield United Methodist Church in Merritt with Pastor J. Albert Barchue officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Merritt Butterfield United Methodist Church or the Shriner's Children's Hospital.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
