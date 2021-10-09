Carol Ann Themm age 82 of Cadillac, passed away at her home on October 6, 2021. Carol was born on April 7, 1939 at Millington to Buster and Hazel Fisher. She married Stanley Themm on May 23, 1959, he preceded her in death on May 14, 1977. She worked as a food service administrator for the Denver school system for many years. She was an avid Detroit Tiger and Lions fan. She loved bowling, croquet, family gatherings, casinos, and spending time in the Colorado Mountains.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Charlotte) Themm of Flint, Alan (Teresa) Themm of Portage, Kurt (Linda) Themm of Cadillac and Matthew (Joan) Themm of Lakewood, Colorado. Carol had 7 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 18 step great grandchildren. She has one surviving sister Lois Monroe of Flint Township and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Buster and Hazel, sister, Helen, brothers, Henry and James, step granddaughter, Christie, and step great grandson, Tayo.

A memorial will be held on Monday, Nov. 1st, at the Moose Lodge # 1437 in Flushing from 1 to 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Munson Hospice, or American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.