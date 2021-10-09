Carol Ann Themm age 82 of Cadillac, passed away at her home on October 6, 2021. Carol was born on April 7, 1939 at Millington to Buster and Hazel Fisher. She married Stanley Themm on May 23, 1959, he preceded her in death on May 14, 1977. She worked as a food service administrator for the Denver school system for many years. She was an avid Detroit Tiger and Lions fan. She loved bowling, croquet, family gatherings, casinos, and spending time in the Colorado Mountains.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Charlotte) Themm of Flint, Alan (Teresa) Themm of Portage, Kurt (Linda) Themm of Cadillac and Matthew (Joan) Themm of Lakewood, Colorado. Carol had 7 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 18 step great grandchildren. She has one surviving sister Lois Monroe of Flint Township and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Buster and Hazel, sister, Helen, brothers, Henry and James, step granddaughter, Christie, and step great grandson, Tayo.
A memorial will be held on Monday, Nov. 1st, at the Moose Lodge # 1437 in Flushing from 1 to 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Munson Hospice, or American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.