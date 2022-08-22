Carol E. Bogucki, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, July 22, 2022 in Kent County, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Mrs. Bogucki was 83.

On June 26, 1939, Carol was the first baby born in the, newly built, Reed City Hospital. She was the only child of, the late, Edwin Eugene and Iva Myrtle (Bush) Kage. Even though she was an only child, she had plenty of cousins and family in the area.

In 1957 she graduated from Reed City High School and took a job working at Michigan Bell. Carol married Robert E. Bogucki in September of 1963 in Reed City, where together they made their home in Lincoln Township and raised one son.

Carol was a clerk at Bonsall Drugstore for a number of years and attended Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo in her spare time, loved when the cardinals would visit and looked forward to a good game of cards.

Carol is survived by: her husband of 48 years, Robert; son, Brian; a special Aunt, Elsie Rolston of Big Rapids; paternal cousins who were most active in her life: Fredrick "Allen" (Janet) Kage, Earl (Jayne) Kage, Patty Rolston, Charles (Cindy) Kage, and Helen Rehkopf; and many beloved extended family and friends.

Carol has been laid to rest at Meida Cemetery in Lincoln Township, Reed City, next to her parents.

A memorial celebration will be held at, Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City, at 11 AM on Saturday, August 27th, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Paul Tonn will be officiating. Charitable donations are recommended to the church or charity of your choice. Please take a moment to share a memory with us by clicking the Carol's Tribute Wall tab, on Corey Funeral Home's website, at coreyfuneralhome.com

