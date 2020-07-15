KILN, MS — Carol Brown Chandler, age 70 of Kiln, MS passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She is proceeded in death by her father Farmer Bill Brown and mother Evelyn Brown of Copemish, MI. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Sawmill Bill Chandler; daughters, Chanda (Stephen) Parnell and Kip (Helena) Chandler; cousins, Brian (Justine) Bobinger and Dawn Rome. She has seven grandchildren, Brittany Bobinger, Joseph Bobinger, Jacob Bobinger, Evan Rome, Anthony (Brittany) Holland, Nathan Lambeth, and Kaeley Chandler; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Aubrie.
A memorial service will be held at Redemption Church in the back of Diamondhead on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to assist with the memorial expenses at https://gofundme.com/f/22h9wdg680?.
