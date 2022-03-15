Carol Green of Cadillac passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at her residence. She was 80.
Carol was born August 6, 1941, in Cadillac, to Benjamin and Evie (Bigelow) Boerma and they preceded her in passing.
She worked as a secretary for the Health Department for many years. Carol enjoyed reading scriptures and walking her dog by the water. Carol could often be found going to garages sales, hunting for treasures. She will also be remembered for her feisty personality. Carol loved her family dearly and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived be her grandchildren: Bridget (Brent) Culey, Samantha (Darwin) Schmitzer, and Jessica (Daniel) Hoekwater; brother, Gary (Patricia) Stull; daughter in law, Jeanette Green.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Todd Green.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
