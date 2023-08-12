Carol Irene Anderson, of Evart, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. She was 79.
Carol was born on December 30, 1943 to Nolan F. and Gladys L. (Davis) Merritt in Lake City, Michigan. She was a graduate of McBain Agricultural School, Class of 1962. On June 30, 1962 she entered into marriage with Duane Anderson at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac. She began her career working for Mitchell Bentley in Cadillac in the cutting room and then Sears in Evart. She then spent the remainder of her career working as a mortgage loan underwriter from 1986 until 1989 for Cadillac State Bank then for NBD. She then was offered a position at Citizen's Bank as a mortgage loan officer in 1989, until her time of retirement in 2005. Carol enjoyed collecting items, especially bells and liked all things cardinals and angels. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evart and was actively involved in the women's club. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, Duane Anderson of Evart; children, Tim (Christina) Anderson of Cadillac and Debra (Daniel) Campbell of Brownsburg, IN; grandchildren, Rachael Anderson and Kelsie (Mitchell) Doan; great-grandson, Hunter Doan; sister, Marion Hillard of Cadillac; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Gladys Merritt; grandson, Grant Michael Harper; two brothers, Lowell Merritt and James Merritt; and two sisters, Venus Burke and Vievian Howe.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Officiating will be Judy Coffey. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Evart or the American Heart Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
