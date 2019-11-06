TRAVERSE CITY — Carol J. Bosma, age 83, formerly of Traverse City, Michigan, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 at Green Acres of Cadillac with her family by her side. 

Carol, lovingly known as “CJ,‘ was born on June 15, 1936 in St. Ignace, Michigan, to Agnes Allen.  Carol married Horace Bosma on September 5, 1955 and from this union had four daughters.   For 15 years CJ and Boz were owners of CJ’s Wearhouse Clothing. CJ loved going to New York and Chicago to do the merchandise buying. They had stores in Traverse City,  Cadillac, Petoskey and Sault Ste. Marie.

After retirement CJ enjoyed traveling to Florida with her daughter Deborah and great granddaughters Reese and Lena. CJ also had a love of basketball — she enjoyed watching her girls in school and pro basketball every season. While at Green Acres, CJ enjoyed getting her hair and nails done and spending time with her new friend Pat.  

CJ is survived by her long-time companion, Walt Steuer of Traverse City; daughters, Deborah Bosma of Cadillac, Denise (Doug) Price of Traverse City, Vikki Pizzano of Traverse City; her grandchildren: Melissa, Chad, Erica, Donny, Cody, Trevor, Cheyenne, Savannah and Gunner; her great-grandchildren: Justice, Tomi Jo, Reese, Daven, Lena, and Jack; as well as by her brothers, Dale Allen of Chicago, Jim (Mary) Allen of Atlanta, Georgia; and her sister, Linda (Pat) McCrory of Owosso.

CJ was preceded in death by her mother; daughter, Valerie Kravis; brother, Robert Allen; and sister, Lenore Kalbfleisch.  

Cremation has taken place and Carol will join her family at Lakeside Cemetery in St. Ignace overlooking the Mackinaw Bridge in the spring.  There will be a luncheon celebrating CJ’s life at Green Acres on November 23 at noon. At 2 p.m. Jake Slater will join us to sing mom’s favorite Elvis songs. Please join her daughters in celebrating their mother’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

 

