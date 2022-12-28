Carol Jo Oldenburg of Cadillac passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her home. She was 62.
Carol was born June 15, 1960 in Cadillac, Michigan to Arnold C. and Meme (Tulick) Emory.
She worked for Hope Network in Cadillac for many years. Carol loved her work and genuinely cared for all the people she worked with there. She had an eye for detail and was creative, which transferred over to all the projects she did with Hope Network. Carol was an avid reader and an animal lover, her home wasn't complete without a cat or dog. She was strong willed and had a caring heart; always willing to help others or lend a listening ear.
Carol is survived by her child, Erik Bates (Rawlin Evans) of Cadillac; her father, Arnold Emory of Cadillac; siblings, Brian (Kathy) Emory of Lake City, Carla (Rob) Douglas of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Meme Emory; a sister, Cheryl (Dan) Haas and a niece, Amanda Haas.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
