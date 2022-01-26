Carol Jones, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Curry House Assisted Living. She was 82.
Carol was born on February 7,1939 in Baxter Springs, KS to James and Della (Chubb) Duncan. On January 3, 1959 she entered into marriage with Richard Jones in Highland Park, Michigan. She dedicated her life to raising her family. In her spare time she could often be found golfing, watching baseball and sports of all kinds, or cooking. Carol was a member of the Winter Warriors and made many special snowmobiling trips. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her loving spouse of 63 years, Richard Jones; daughter, Deborah (Scott) Winn; son, Thomas Jones; grandchildren, Amanda (Steven) Barbour, Kristin (Ryan) Jones, and Samantha and Lindsey Jones; a great-grandson, Weston; brother, Glenn Duncan; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, James Jones, and her parents, James and Della Duncan.
Funeral services will be held at the Cadillac United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Tom Ball.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Children's Healing Center, 1530 Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com. The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
