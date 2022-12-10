Carol June Booher
Carol J. (Reedy) Booher, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born at home in Sylvan Township, Osceola County, Michigan on June 10, 1930 to Arly and Vera (VanWegan) Reedy. On September 1, 1949 she married Levi Booher in Cadillac.

Carol was an avid flower gardener, loved decorating and celebrating every holiday season with her kids and grands kids. When she was able she enjoyed reading and worked at Evart Products for 25 years. SCarol and her sisters were extremely close and adventurous. They took several trips together throughout the United States.

Carol is survived by: daughters, Deb (Jim Misner) Booher of Evart, Vicki (Paul) Gardner of Evart and Cathy (Todd) Vincent of Interlochen; sons, Larry (Liz) Booher of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, Ron (Nancy) Booher of Humble, TX and Scott (Belinda) Booher of Evart; brother-in-law, Ken Richardson; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandl-children, extended family and friends.

Carol is now reunited with: her husband; parents; son, David and siblings, Morris Reedy, Jack Reedy, Vivian Doane, Helen Richardson, Geraldine Carmody and Phyllis Hamilton.

Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, December 12th at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dementia and Alzheimers Fund. She will be laid to rest at Sylvan Township Cemetery. A full obituary is available online at coreyfuneralhome.com

