Carol June Halladay

Carol June (Fulmerhouser) Halladay, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2023, surrounded in love by her family after a long battle with cancer. Carol was 81 years old.
Carol was born near Rose Lake in Osceola County on January 2, 1942 to Robert and Cleo Fulmerhouser. She graduated from Reed City High School in 1959 and then attended Ferris State College. In 1961, Carol met her lifelong best friend, Jimmy Austin Halladay. Jim and Carol were married on February 3, 1962, in Ashton where they started their family and made their lifelong home.
Carol worked hard throughout her life starting as a waitress at A&W in Reed City. This is where she met Jim, starting 61 years together. Carol later worked at Wolverine, Nestle Inn and several years as a manager at Vic's Supermarket. In 1988 Carol started working at Osceola County, and in 1996 she was elected Osceola County Treasurer. She held this position until her retirement in 2008. Carol was very proud of her time as treasurer and was well respected by county commissioners and officials. Carol could also be found doing many other jobs throughout her life. Carol and Jim owned operated H&R Block in Reed City for several years. Carol was the go to person for many of her family, friends and others when tax time came. Attending St. Paul Lutheran Church was very important to her. Carol's hobbies and interests included traveling, making fudge for her kids, watching movies, politics and reading.
Above all, Carol loved her family, of which she was so very proud. Carol was a devoted and loving wife to Jim and she loved watching their children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren grow. She was everyone's caretaker and she always put others first before herself.
Left to carry on her memory are her children, Kim (Tom) VanPelt of Tampa FL, Brad Halladay of LeRoy, Sherry (Steve) Blackrick of LeRoy and Justin (Eckle) Halladay of LeRoy; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her brother, Robert Fulmerhouser of Reed City and her sister, Elaine (Phil) Kailing of Reed City and many extended family and close friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jimmy Halladay, her parents, Robert and Cleo Fulmerhouser; and her sister Patricia Troupe.
Carol will be cremated with ashes laid to rest at the Ashton Cemetery. Visitation with family will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 am at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City with a Memorial at 12:00 pm (Noon) on June 23rd also at the church. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the St. Paul Lutheran Church with all invited.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Osceola County Commission on Aging.
