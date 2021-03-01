Carol June Martin of Cadillac passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was 78. Carol was born December 25, 1942 in Sandusky, Michigan to Jacob Noel and Iva Mae (Perry) Jones.
On July 25, 1980 she married Larry Gene Martin and they moved North to LeRoy before settling in Cadillac. While living in the Lansing area Carol worked at K-Mart. Once she retired, Carol spent time volunteering at the Cadillac Hospital Peppermint Gift Shop. She was able to do the purchasing for the gift shop and enjoyed her time there.
Carol was a talented seamstress; making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and quilts for many family members. She collected dolls as well as beanie babies. Carol was an excellent cook and loved getting together with family, especially spending time with the grandchildren. She also loved to play games and was hard to beat.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of Cadillac; sons: Dave Rush (Melinda) of Cadillac, Dan Rush (Jennifer) of San Diego , California, Craig (Amy) Martin of LeRoy, Troy (Laurie) Martin of Leslie; grandchildren: Brenton (Kristina) Rush, Daniel Rush, Nicole (Jeremy) Hall, Brandon (Deb) Gingrich, Eric (Taylor) Martin, Megan (Jordan) Westers, Collin Martin (Mahayla); one great-granddaughter, Payton and two more on the way; a brother, Tom (Carol) Jones of Ohio; special niece, Cindy Smith of Cadillac; several other nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Bill, Barb and Mary.
Cremation has taken place and celebration of life will be held at a later time. Her final resting place will be Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
