Carole Lynn Fleming of Cadillac passed away peacefully at her home, July 29, 2021. She was 55.

Carole was born October 22, 1965 in Pontiac to Arthur and Caroline (Konkel) Fleming and they preceded her in death.

Carole loved her family; her grandchildren were her world. She had a great wit and was always ready with a quick comment. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing and knitting. She loved her dog, Winston and cat, Sonny.

She is survived by her children: Derek Christensen, Jessie Christensen, Jennifer Barber all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Thalia and Knoble Barber and Lasia Christensen; great-grandchildren: Aleah, Anyiah, Arabella; siblings: Nancy Arndt, Arthur (Becky) Fleming, Patricia (Bill) Robosky, Laura (Tom) Arnold, Margaret Fleming, Sue (Tom) Snyder and her long time significant other, Thomas Wilkerson.

In addition to her parents Carole was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Zachari Barber.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

