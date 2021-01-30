Caroline G. Dahlquist of Cadillac passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Green Acres Retirement Living. She was 86.
Caroline was born September 28, 1934 in Harrietta to Louis and Frances (Pinter) Lipar, they preceded her in death. On March 2, 1957 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Harrietta she married Robert L. Dahlquist, he preceded her in death on April 10, 2010.
She graduated from Mesick High School. Before retiring she worked at Michigan Bell Telephone, in food service at St. Ann Catholic School and Cadillac Area Public Schools. Caroline was an avid sports fan and loved attending her sons and grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed watching her Detroit Tigers, going to the casino, traveling, polka dancing, long talks on the telephone with family and friends, telling stories about growing up on "The Family Farm" in Harrietta with 12 brothers and sisters, and making her Famous Macaroni and Cheese.
She was a long-time member of St. Ann CatholicChurch and The Circle Group in Cadillac.
Caroline is survived by her companion, Tom Brown; her children: Suzanne (Garry) Stine of New Port Richey, Florida, Pamela Dahlquist of Oldsmar, Florida, Donald (Kristine) Dahlquist of Grand Rapids, Daniel "Boone" (Laura) Dahlquist of Cadillac; six grandchildren, Christopher, Bella, Lily, Beck, Levi and Leslie; sister, Julia Macek of Harrietta; sisters-in-law Dorothy Lipar, Albena Lipar and Sally Dahlquist and many nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kylee Rae; siblings: Louis Lipar, Pauline Lagony, John Lipar, George Lipar, Joseph Lipar, Jack Lipar, Frances Rant, Jenny Zakrajsek, Anne Wilson, Frank Lipar and Alice Rossell.
The Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
