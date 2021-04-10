Caroline G. Dahlquist of Cadillac passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Green Acres Retirement Living. She was 86.
Caroline was born September 28, 1934 in Harrietta to Louis and Frances (Pinter) Lipar, they preceded her in death. On March 2, 1957 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Harrietta she married Robert L. Dahlquist, he preceded her in death on April 10, 2010.
She graduated from Mesick High School. Before retiring she worked at Michigan Bell Telephone, in food service at Saint Ann Catholic School and Cadillac Area Public Schools.Caroline was an avid sports fan and loved attending her sons and grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed watching her Detroit Tigers, going to the casino, traveling,polka dancing, long talks on the telephone with family and friends, telling stories about growing up on "The Family Farm" in Harrietta with 12 brothers and sisters, and making her Famous Macaroni and Cheese. She was a long-timemember of St. Ann CatholicChurch and The Circle Group in Cadillac.
Caroline is survived by her companion Tom Brown, her children: Suzanne (Garry) Stine of New Port Richey, Florida, Pamela Dahlquist of Oldsmar, Florida, Donald (Kristine) Dahlquist of Grand Rapids, Daniel "Boone" (Laura) Dahlquist of Cadillac; six grandchildren: Christopher, Bella, Lily, Beck, Levi and Leslie; sisters- in- law: Dorothy Lipar, Albena Lipar and Sally Dahlquist and many nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kylee Rae; siblings: Louis Lipar, Pauline Lagoy, John Lipar, George Lipar, Joseph Lipar, Jack Lipar, Frances Rant, Jenny Zakrajsek, Anne Wilson, Frank Lipar, Alice Rossell, in addition her sister Julia Macek passed away February 8, 2021.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, April 16, 2021 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Ann Catholic School. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
