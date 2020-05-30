LAKE — Caroline K. Fleming, of Lake, passed away on May 24, 2020 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. She was 82.
Caroline was born on December 23, 1937 to Andrew and Louise Konkel in Farmington, MI. She grew up and attended school in the Farmington area becoming a graduate of Redford Union High School. She entered into marriage with Arthur Charles Fleming who preceded her in death. Caroline began her working career in Detroit before eventually making her way to RexAir where she remained and retired after 20 years. She was a proud and loving mother of seven kids, in addition to a loving grandmother and great-grandma. Caroline made her home in Lake where she could often be found tending to her garden or spending time outside working around the house. She enjoyed many games of Bingo at the Senior Center in Lake where she could visit with friends at least twice a week. She will be deeply missed.
Caroline is survived by her six daughters and one son, Nancy (Rick) Arndt, Patricia (William) Robosky, Laura (Tom) Arnold, Margaret Fleming, Susan (Tom)Snyder, Carole Fleming, and Arthur (Becky) Fleming; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her beloved dog Buddy; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur C. Fleming and her parents.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and private family services were held. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Senior Center in Lake George.
To share a memory or offer condolences visit www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.