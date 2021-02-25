Carolyn Ann Shortsle, age 77 of Lake City passed away at her home under hospice care.
Carolyn was born in Slagle Township, Wexford County on October 6, 1943 to Lawrence and Fay (Good) Simerson.
She married Liguori "Corky" Shortsle April 8, 1983. He preceded her in death on April 21, 2000.
Carolyn was a registered nurse for over 50 years. She was a lover of gardening, birds and her grandchildren; making every attempt to attend each of their sporting events. Her favorite times were fishing and taking kids and grandkids for ice cream. Her generous heart touched countless lives.
She is survived by her children: Steve and Tracy (Gilson) Reitz, Kelly (Reitz) and (Doug) Valk, Chris and Jennie (Kimbel-Meyering) Reitz, Tisha Oglesby and Todd Stahlbaum, Deann (Monte) Fryett, Ashley Shortsle, Carrie (Craig) Kosinski and Danielle (Kevin) Moomey.
She is also survived by twenty eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and four brothers, Lawrence, Everette, Douglas and Charles Simerson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Sally Fearnow and father and mother in law, Liguori and Delores Shortsle.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Living Light Christian Church, 7700 W. Blue Road, Lake City with Elder Andy Whipple officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the church and also on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until services begin.
Burial will take place in the spring at the St. Anne Cemetery near Paris, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Compassus Hospice.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
