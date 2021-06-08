Carolyn Finch Ford passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren following a brief illness.
Carolyn was born to Lewis and Isabelle East in Huntington, Indiana. Her family moved to Richmond, Indiana, where she later graduated from Richmond High School. She attended Indiana University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and met her first husband, Lewis C. Finch. They were married from 1952 until his death in 1984. They lived in North Manchester and Fort Wayne. Together, they established Finch Air Controls, Inc. and raised three children. In 1991, Carolyn married Henry W. Ford. They enjoyed 21 years together until his passing in 2014.
Carolyn was a jubilee member of First Presbyterian Church, an elder, and a founding member of "Table Talk" . She served as a school board member for SWAC schools, was a 19 year volunteer for Park Center, and a member of Kekionga Voyagers. Carolyn has been an active resident of the Towne House, Fort Wayne,IN. Her servant spirit followed her wherever she went. She shared her gifts and talents freely.
Carolyn is survived by her children; John L. Finch (Fort Wayne), Laura Finch-Baker (Jim) Anderson, Pete C. Finch (Julie), Cadillac, MI. also, Doug and Carol Ford and Chuck Noerenberg and Kristina Ford, all of MN. Grandchildren; Zack Durnell (Kaylee) of Pendleton, Lewis Finch of Traverse City, MI, Trevor Finch of Fort Wayne, Aline Finch of Cadillac, MI, and Austin Baker of Anderson. Her two great-granddaughters are Ava and Oaklee.
A Celebration of Carolyn's life will take place on Thursday, June 10 at First Presbyterian Church (300 West Wayne St. Fort Wayne, IN 46802) at 2:30 p.m. The family will greet friends in the Narthex one hour before the service, and again immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to First Presbyterian Church or to Miniwanca Summer Seminar for Women (https://ayf.com/support/ways-to-donate/). Her remains will be interred at a later date at a family plot in Greenfield, IN.
