MCBAIN — Carolyn Frances Schut, of McBain, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was 84. She was blessed to spend her remaining years at home with family nearby.
Carolyn was born March 14, 1936 in Cadillac to Elwood Lyndon and Signa Helena (Olsen) Kenyon and they preceded her in death. On December 6, 1957 at Rehoboth Reformed Church Parsonage in Lucas she married the Elwood Edward Schut and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2019.
Mrs. Schut was a licensed practical nurse for Mercy Hospital in Cadillac. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cadillac and served as a church librarian and reader there. Currently, Mrs. Schut was a member of Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas.
Mrs. Schut was known for her youthful outlook on life. She enjoyed going to lunch with friends and helping her husband in their garden, known for their vegetables, gladiolas and daffodils. Mrs. Schut collected dolls, antiques and was a talented quilter. Mrs. Schut enjoyed traveling with her husband, together they traveled all over the world including Europe, Hawaii, Israel, Egypt and Alaska. She also enjoyed shopping, musical productions, plays, concerts and old music westerns.
She is survived by children, Daniel (Janet) Schut, David Schut (fiancé, Sheryl Hoekstra), James Schut all of McBain; grandchildren, Ashley Schut (Aaron Ford), Aaron Schut, Matthew (Tiffany) Schut, Andrew Schut; two step-grandchildren, Tiffiney(Al) Pollard and Amber Pytlowany (Matt Lake); great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Ryah, Melina, Alicia, Lexie, Madison, Karson, Thaddeus; brothers, Jerry (Kay) Kenyon of Georgia, Jim (Wanda) Kenyon of Cadillac; in-laws, Thomas (Beverly) Schut of Jenison, Mary LaChonce of McBain, Virginia Schut and Pauline Schut both of Cadillac.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by in-laws, Robert Schut, Dorothy Schut, Dan LaChonce, and Donald Schut.
Private family services were held. Burial will be at Lucas Cemetery in Missaukee County. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Missaukee Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
