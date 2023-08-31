Carolyn Sarah Fewless

Carolyn S. Fewless of LeRoy went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 92.
Carolyn was born on January 15, 1931 in Rodney, MI to Albert and Isabella (Caughey) Wallace. She was the third of four daughters and raised on the family farm. She had many fun adventures with her sisters in their childhood.
The Wallace family moved to LeRoy in 1944 and Carolyn was a 1949 graduate of LeRoy High School. On September 3, 1949, she was married to the love of her life, Ray Fewless Jr., who passed away in 2018. They lived together on the Water Valley Farm for 68 years and raised their three children.
Carolyn loved tending to her vegetable garden, raspberries, and flowers each summer and canning all the goodies that she harvested. She was a wonderful cook and made her family the best home cooked meals.
Carolyn also was an excellent baker and has passed down her secrets to her granddaughters how to make wonderful homemade pies.
She was a homemaker with many gifts and talents and loved to sew for her family and entertain guests for dinner.
Carolyn spent her life devoted to her family, church members, friends, and neighbors. She loved making phone calls to her family and friends and was an encourager to all.
She became a Christian at the age of nine and loved her Lord and Savior and spent many hours studying her bible. Her family always felt secure in her Prayer support.
Carolyn attended the LeRoy Covenant Church for 78 years and was a member for 69 years. She was a devout Christian and lived a faithful life serving in her church. She served in many capacities including as a Sunday school teacher, Bible school teacher, church secretary, treasurer, deaconess, and as the Covenant Women Ministries leader and helped prepare many church dinners.
She lived her life as a servant of the Lord who represented God's love and grace.
Carolyn leaves a lasting legacy of love and devotion as a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Dennis (Lydia) Fewless of Bismarck, N. Dakota, Jeannie (Garry) Booher of Marion, and Gary Fewless of LeRoy; grandchildren Theresa Fewless, Sarah (Brad) Siler, Christina (Jake) Apple; and great grandchildren Logan and Olivia Siler; sister-in-laws Myrtle Pratt, Betty Ruthruff, Carolyn Ethel Fewless, and Catherine Liddell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ray Fewless; and sisters and brothers in law Margaret Irene Wallace, Edna (Harry) Unander, and Marjorie (Bill) Huntley.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the LeRoy Covenant Church. Burial will follow services at the Maple Hill Cemetery in LeRoy. Visitation with the family will take place from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the LeRoy Covenant Church Women's Ministry.
