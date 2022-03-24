Carroline Blain
Memoriams

Carroline Kay (Katie) Foor Blain passed away quietly after a brief illness in Jackson, Mississippi on March 19 2022.

Carroline was born on March 4 1942 in Sears, Michigan.

Carroline spent her early years growing up in Cadillac. As an adult, She spent many years living in the village of Marion. She enjoyed reading, crochet, jigsaw puzzles and visiting with friends and family.

Carroline is survived by her children: Danny McConnell, Alan(Angela) McConnell of Alabama, Janet McConnell of Lake City and Mark McConnell of Texas; her grandchildren: Chrissy, David, Jennifer and Casey; five great-grandchildren; siblings: James (Carolyn) Foor of Manton, Charles Claytor III of Cadillac, Christina (Wymond) Wilds of Texas, Wayne (Cindy) Claytor of Tennessee, Deborah (Michael) Yount of McBain, Thomas (Kerry) Claytor of Manton and Connie (Jeff) Anderson of Cadillac; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Virginia Claytor; her father Donald C Foor; sister Doris Baker; brother and sister-in-law Robert (Bob) and Susie Foor; nieces, Colleen King and Terri-Lynn Aten; nephews: Ryan Allison, Joe Claytor, Doug Story; and Grandson Joshua McConnell.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

