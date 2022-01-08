Carroll Lynn Denzel, 78, of Honor, Michigan passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Munson Medical Center. Carroll was born on April 8, 1943 in Cadillac to the late Devere and Cynthia (Lemon) Denzel. He married the love of his life, Luana Tucker on August 10, 1962 in Cadillac.

Carroll had been employed as a night watchman for many years with the St. John Table Company in Cadillac. He worked as a lift operator with Carpenter Enterprises and later as a driver for the Salvation Army. He was a member of the Salvation Army in Traverse City. In his spare time, Carroll enjoyed, fishing, hunting and was often found playing his guitar. He loved camping, with a tent in the early years and most recently with his RV. Above all, spending time with his family was his greatest joy.

Carroll is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Luana, his two sons and two daughters; David (Rhonda) Denzel, Diana (Dan) Lonsbury, Janine (Shawn) Cronkhite and Anthony Denzel, eight grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, Brittany, Karsen, Courtney, Micah, Anthony and Elijah and four great-grandchildren; Aiden, Asher, Ava and Grace. Also surviving are two brothers and a sister; Melford (Judy) Denzel, Verdon (Shirley Parker) Denzel and Dixie (Donald) Wells as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Michelle.

In accordance with Carroll's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial donation to the Salvation Army of Traverse City, 1239 Barlow St, Traverse City, Michigan 49686.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Carroll's family at his tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.

The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Cadillac News

