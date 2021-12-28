Carson James Galloup of Lake City passed away Saturday evening, December 25, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital surrounded by his family. Carson was born October 24, 2014 in Big Rapids. He was 7 years old.
Carson was a fighter since birth, born with heart issues he endured heart surgery at six days old and constantly overcame the obstacles and challenges before him. He was a student at Lake City Elementary School. Carson was helpful and he loved making others smile or laugh. Always an early bird Carson was never one to let the day get away from him. Carson loved to swim and was the first grandchild that learned to swim in the river. He loved spending time outside; shooting bow, fishing, camping and two tracking. Carson was determined to play football one day and always wanted to get a top score riding his bike doing drifts. He liked video games, especially playing Fornite with his siblings and Dad. His favorite skin was Mannequin.
He is survived by his parents, Kayleen Merry and Nate Isch; siblings: Conner, Brelyn, Kaliha, and Zander; grandparents: Sue (Roger) Monhead, Jim Merry (Kim Bosley), Konrad (Deb) Isch, Lori Koch; great-grandparents: Judy Oudman, David (Nancy) Isch, Nancy Koch; uncles and aunts, Michael Monhead (Samantha Horton), Tony Isch (Kayla Scates), Stephanie Merry, Chelsea, Brittany, Alexandra Lagalo, Katie, Sarah, Justin Bosley and great-aunts and uncles who loved him; many cousins; father, Michael Galloup; grandparents: James (Billie) Galloup; great-grandparents: Clifford Galloup, Vickie Rambadt and several aunts and uncles.
Carson was preceded in death by uncles, Jimmy Merry and Mike Merry; aunt, Angel; many great-grandparents.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Chaplain Terry Ingleright officiating. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
