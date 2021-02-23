Catharine M. Myers, age 91, passed peacefully on February 21, 2021 at Quiet Creek, Falmouth, Michigan.

She was born October 4, 1929 to Roy E. and Ruth M. (Cain) Friess of Falmouth, MI. She married Richard N. Myers from Hudson, MI on August 18, 1948. They had three children; Linda Dykhouse of Cadillac, Wendy (Keith) Bainbridge of McBain, and Richard (Sherri) Myers of Falmouth. Catharine has six grandchildren; Summer Dykhouse of Dover, NH, Kelly (Bryan) Luedtke of Apple Valley, MN, Dean Myers of Buna, TX, Nicole (Mike) DeRuiter of Manton, MI, Heather (Tom) Howlett of Stockbridge, MI, Clint (Natasha) Myers of Cadillac, MI. Eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Richard, her parents Roy E. and Ruth M. Friess, and son-in-law Paul Dykhouse.

No services are being planned at this time; burial will take place in the Prosper Cemetery. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

