Cathleen Ann Traviss of Mesick passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was 75. Cathleen was born January 22, 1947 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Colonel Gerald G. Miller and Evelyn Pauline Miller (Meredith). She was the second child to arrive after her older brother Greg.
Cathy graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1965 and then off to Central Michigan University with endorsements from Ferris State University. She then attended Northern Michigan University where she met the love of her life Dennis Keith Traviss and they married in Ann Arbor on September 20, 1969. Dennis and Cathy arrived in Mesick and settled on the Traviss farm, spending 17 years restoring the family home and raising their two children, Greg and Becky. Cathy began teaching social studies at Mesick Consolidated Schools and enjoyed passing on her passionate love of history and sharing stories of ancestors who lived their lives on the Traviss farm to her students, children and grandchildren. She was especially proud of her family's military history and her husband's service in Vietnam.
Cathy loved the outdoors, gardening, walking, crafting, cooking, reading and having family get-togethers. She loved to instill kindness, generosity and acceptance into all she met. She enjoyed giving to the local food pantry, women's shelter and Wounded Warrior Project, among other worthy causes.
Cathy is survived by her husband Dennis; children Greg and Heather (Hoyle) Traviss, Hans and Rebecca Andersen; along with grandkids Andrew, Collin, Ethan, Isaac, Aubrey, Owen, Hans Jr., Shaylea, and Cohen. She is also survived by her niece Christine and nephew Gary.
A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac on July 23, 2022. Visitation starts at noon and service starts at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.