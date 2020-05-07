CADILLAC — Cecilia M. Clark of Cadillac passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 74.
Cecilia was born on August 29, 1945 in Owosso, Michigan to Joseph Frank and Helen Ann (Kussy) Cebulski. Her father died at a young age and Cece was raised by her foster parents, Lou and Pat Nasser. She graduated from St. Paul High School and went on to graduate from nursing school in 1966 in Flint. Cece began her career in nursing and was at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac for 41 years. While continuing to work and raise her family Cece went back to school and earned her bachelor’s degree.
Cece was a faithful member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac and volunteered regularly at the Stehouwer Free Clinic. She loved gardening, reading, baking and cooking, especially for family meals. Cece also enjoyed crocheting and was a talented seamstress, creating dozens of quilts.
On June 17, 1967 at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Owosso she married Robert L. Clark and he survives her along with their children, Debbie (Shawn) Rensberry of Cadillac and Jeff Clark of Schoolcraft; her favorite grandson, Hunter; foster mother, Pat Nasser Aldfredson of Pentwater; siblings, Joseph (Shelva) Cebulski of Owosso, Linda Watson of Pentwater, Barb (Mark) Snyder, Patti Rumrill, all of Owosso, Jerry (Viki) Nasser of Pentwater and Elaine (Steve) Reed of Owosso and their Shih Tzu, Sparty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; foster father; and a son, Jeremy in 2000; a brother, Robert; and a sister, Mary Nasser.
The Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may meet the family in small groups for brief visits Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. In accordance with Gov. Whitmer's newest executive order, face coverings are now required in all public enclosed spaces, visitors will be required to have a mask.
Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hope Lodge of Grand Rapids.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
