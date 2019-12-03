Celena Valerie (Mulder) McKinley

Celena Valerie (Mulder) McKinley, 52, of Big Rapids

 Courtesy photo

BIG RAPIDS – Celena Valerie (Mulder) McKinley, 52, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 29, 2019, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

She was born March 21, 1967, in Muskegon, the daughter of Kenneth and Christine (Young) Parrish. In 1985, Celena graduated from Grant High School and then earned her Associates Degree from Mid-Michigan College.

Celena worked as a phlebotomist for Quest Diagnostics in White Cloud. She loved quilting, painting, gardening, and being with her family, but especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson.

Celena is survived by her husband Jim McKinley; two daughters, Rachel Mulder and her husband Jackson Jensen, and Sara Mulder; her son Jacob Mulder; her parents; her grandson Colton Mulder; her brother Shane Parrish; and her stepson Jared McKinley.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Celena’s life will take place from 1– 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the American Cancer Society, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.